Swastika spray-painted on Atlanta’s iconic Rainbow Crosswalk

The Atlanta Police Department said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. (Source: WGCL)
By Allen Devlin and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – The iconic Rainbow Crosswalk in Atlanta has been vandalized once again, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. The LGBTQ Liaison Unit is investigating the incident as hate speech.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATL DOT) washed away the swastika with a pressure washer.

Atlanta Police Department Press Secretary Michael Smith said the ATL DOT workers scrambled a crew together in the rain to remove “the disgusting act of vandalism from our street.”

“We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in such a swift and efficient manner,” Smith said.

Investigators are still working to determine further information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage...
Report: 14% of doctors admit drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with stress
FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks after a hearing challenging the constitutionality...
RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine group kicked off Instagram, Facebook
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with 3...
Two men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation
Authorities in Missouri say Michaela Chism is facing child endangerment charges after her...
Police: Mother facing charges after 3-year-old son found dead with drugs in system