Value City Furniture opens in Saginaw Co.

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store.

Thursday morning Value City Furniture held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of its new location on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township near Target and Fashion Square Mall.

An old Value City on Bay Road in Saginaw Township closed shop back in 2009 but the new store’s 4300 square foot space has been completely renovated.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Saginaw,” said store manager Brian Lack. “We’ve got motion furniture, living room, bedroom, dining, a great selection of mattresses in our aisle and a great sale, the labor day sale is starting today.”

The store is open Monday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Value City Furniture now has 15 stores in Michigan.

