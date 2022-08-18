Woman seriously injured in Tuscola Co. crash

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AKRON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was seriously injured after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a group of trees, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were sent to the crash on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in Akron Township on Wednesday, Aug. 17 about 12:41 p.m.

According to the initial investigation, a 46-year-old woman from Essexville suffered a medical problem while heading northwest on M-25.

The woman lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway, and strike a group of trees with her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Saginaw for treatment.

