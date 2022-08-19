Coalition challenging abortion rights petition over grammar

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An anti-abortion coalition said an abortion rights ballot initiative should be tossed due to “gibberish.”

The organization said its legal team inspected the language that people viewed when signing the Reproductive Freedom for All petition and concluded that it’s filled with mistakes.

A spokesperson for the group essentially called the wording nonsense.

“We are filing a challenge with the board of canvassers to ask them to do the right thing and not put this gibberish on the ballot before voters,” Spokeswoman for Citizens to Support MI Women and Children Christen Pollo said.

She said they found 43 spaces missing between words, fusing them into words that don’t exist. Even though it is spaced correctly on page two, she provided this sentence (page three, bullet point three) about not penalizing anyone for their, “ALLEGEDPREGNANCYOUTCOMES,INCLUDINGBUTNOTLIMITEDTOMISCARRIAGE,STILLBIRTHORABORTION.”

When responding to whether she thinks it takes away from the meaning and intent of the petition, Pollo said, “Constitutional amendments aren’t about grand themes or big ideas. They’re about words, words that are carefully chosen to have very specific meanings.”

Petition supporters like Allison Wilcox view this challenge as a “reach” and a last-ditch effort to keep Michiganders from deciding on abortion rights at the polls this November.

“The people who are launching these nitpicky complaints are worried because they know they’re going to lose,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox is a volunteer with Women of Michigan Action Network helped circulate the petitions for Michigan Reproductive Freedom for All and says the petition is easy to understand.

“The wording was approved by the board of canvassers and the meaning of the proposal was perfectly clear to the more than 750,000 Michigan voters who signed the petition,” Wilcox said.

Michigan Reproductive Freedom for All released this statement to TV5:

“We are confident that we’re in compliance with all legal requirements for ballot proposals. In fact, hundreds of thousands of Michiganders have spoken: More than 730,000 registered voters - a record number - have read, understood, and signed the petition in support of reproductive freedom for all.”

The petition is being reviewed by the Bureau of Elections which will send its findings to the Board of State Canvassers.

That body will decide whether the proposal qualifies for the ballot on August 31.

