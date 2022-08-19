Occasional showers & thunderstorms this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s always great to wrap up the workweek with sunshine and some pleasant summer temperatures are always a nice bonus as well!

Similar to much of this week, we’ve seen a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and early evening, and more will be possible this weekend. While we could use the rain, we know the timing on Saturday and Sunday is inconvenient, especially with students going back to school next week. However, there will be periods of dry time in between chances for rain.

This Evening & Overnight

Like you may have done at one point or another this week, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar before heading out for your evening plans tonight, just to be on the safe side. Severe weather would not be expected, and the best chance would be north of the Tri-Cities.

Low temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 70s and 80s this afternoon will cool off into the 50s and 60s tonight, with a southerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday

We should start the day on a dry note Saturday, and some areas could start the day with sunshine. But expect clouds to increase through the morning and early afternoon. Rain should largely hold off until the afternoon, so if you want to get any outdoor chores or work done, the best chance to remain dry will be in the morning.

Saturday's high temperatures will be near and above average. (WNEM)

Highs will warm back up into the upper 70s to middle 80s ahead of any rain on Saturday, and you’ll probably feel a bit of mugginess compared to what we’ve seen most of the week. Winds will be southerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

It won't be raining the whole weekend, but if you have outdoor plans, be sure to have a backup plan. (WNEM)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop-up into the afternoon and evening hours. With the scattered coverage, you don’t necessarily need to cancel outdoor plans right now. But these are expected to be slow-movers on Saturday, so if you get under one, it may stick around for awhile. Downpours will also be possible. Bottom line, have a backup plan just in case.

Severe weather is not expected, but an isolated strong wind gusts is possible. Occasionally when these slow-moving storms “collapse”, they send a rush of wind down to the surface. If this happens, a brief severe-level wind gust could occur.

Showers and storms will remain possible overnight into Sunday, but we will likely see less coverage than Saturday afternoon and early evening. Lows will settle mostly in the 60s.

Sunday

Rain will remain possible on Sunday. (WNEM)

The area of low-pressure itself will move overhead on Sunday, keeping things unsettled through the day. It may not rain every second, but the possibility of showers will be there from morning through the early evening before many areas dry out into Monday.

Sunday's high temperatures will be cooler than Saturday. (WNEM)

With mostly cloudy skies and showers around much of the day, don’t expect highs to get much warmer than the 70s in most areas on Sunday, and the humidity will rise on Sunday also. Winds will remain around 5 to 10 miles per hour, but will be variable by location with the spinning-low overhead.

Rainfall totals are tricky this weekend, as they could be highly variable with the scattered and slow-moving nature of the rain. It could be one of those weekends where someone under a long-duration shower could pick up a quick 1-2″, while the next town over sees 0.25″ through the entire weekend. Below is a map showing what totals could look like, but it shouldn’t be taken as an exact placement.

What rainfall totals could look like by the end of the weekend. (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.