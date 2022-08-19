Pop-up showers Friday, tracking weekend rain chances

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This week’s weather pattern has been quite consistent with sunshine in the morning before a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Most days activity has stayed isolated, and that will be the case again today. Looking ahead toward the weekend, we’re still watching the chance for showers and a few storms as a low passes by. The most recent update in regard to the weekend comes in on Saturday.

Today

Out the door this morning our conditions are just like the last few, temperatures in the 50s with patchy fog settling in. This patchy fog is mostly in open fields, low areas, and ditches. Today will see mostly sunny skies again for the morning, with fair weather clouds popping up during the afternoon. Spotty showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible again this afternoon, but the best chance for that looks to be farther north. Those at the Ogemaw County Fair will want to keep an eye out!

More pop-up showers are expected Friday afternoon, the best chance today lies farther north. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 85 degrees, just a touch warmer than Thursday. Humidity levels will still stay in check with dew points just below 60 degrees. Today’s wind also stays southwesterly with a speed of 5 to 15 mph.

Friday will be around one to two degrees warmer than Thursday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Also like the last few days, skies will start to clear out this evening (sunset is at 8:33 AM), and start the overnight period mostly clear. Cloud coverage will start to increase in the latter portions of the overnight, but they will mostly be high clouds initially. Dry weather is still expected overnight. Lows will fall to around 62 degrees, while middle 50s are still in the cards farther north. It will be slightly milder than the last few nights.

This Weekend

As the low approaches this weekend, we’ll see a swath of moisture move in to the Great Lakes. This will take dew points into the middle 60s, making it feel more humid than this week. Cloud coverage will continue to increase Saturday, but in the morning there will still be opportunities for sunshine. The most recent development comes in during the afternoon, where much like we’ve seen this week, we could see showers and storms firing as early as 2 or 3 PM. They will be isolated, but could bring some downpours where they do form. Rainfall in excess of 0.25″ is possible under those downpours. We’re lacking the dynamics for severe weather in our area on Saturday, so storms will tend to be a little more disorganized. Nonetheless, any storms that are really able to get going could bring some sub-severe gusty winds.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon. They could bring some downpours. (WNEM)

Rain chances may take a brief break Saturday night, but we are expecting more occasional showers on Sunday, especially in the afternoon when paired with daytime heating. The chance for any thunderstorms is lower on Sunday, we’re mostly expecting just plain rain. Outside of the towns that get lucky and pick up localized higher totals Saturday, general rainfall through the end of the weekend should add up to 0.25″ to 0.50″. Monday’s scattered showers could add a few more hundredths to that.

Sunday, especially in the afternoon, should see occasional showers as the low passes. (WNEM)

Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend, closer to 84 to 85 degrees, while the clouds and cooler side of the low means highs only up to around 78 by Sunday. Saturday night should see mild lows near 64, with Sunday night also falling to around 63 degrees.

