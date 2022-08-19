Sheriff: Man arrested on five counts of burglary

SHIAWASSEE Co. Mich. (WNEM) – A Man was arrested and arraigned on five counts of burglary and two counts of home invasion in the second degree with a potential additional felony for having contraband in jail.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 31-year-old Lyle William Warner was arrested by Detective Lt. Keith Hansen and Detective Sgt Gifford at his Owosso Township residence without incident, according to Shiawassee County Sheriffs office.

The arrest follows when the Sheriff’s Office used social media to ask for the public’s help identifying the owner of a Jeep Cherokee that was captured on video surveillance cameras at multiple storage facilities around the county.

The information received was then turned over to Detective Sgt Sean Gifford who conducted an extensive investigation that spanned months.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Warner was arraigned on five counts of Burglary to three different storage facilities and two counts of Home Invasion second degree, the Sheriff’s office said.

Warner could be facing an additional felony for bringing contraband into the jail during his arrest. Warner’s bond has been set at $21,000, the Sheriffs Office said.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation and wants to thank the members of the community that provided investigative leads into a string of storage unit burglaries throughout Shiawassee County.

