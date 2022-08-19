Store owner: ‘When we lose businesses it’s bad for everybody’s business’

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The owner of a local booth is closing on Saturday feels fortunate he is still able to sell his items, unlike others.

“When we lose businesses it’s bad for everybody’s business. So, it’s going to be a real loss,” Flint Trading Company owner, Walter Mcadow

Mcadow runs a booth out downtown Flint’s shops of Saginaw, which is closing on Saturday, according to its owner, Sky Point Ventures.

“It’s quite concerning what we see going on and we’re gonna really miss the pop-up shops there because it got a lot of people into the community,” Mcadow said.

The announcement raises many issues for Mcadow, whose jewelry studio is just down the street from the Dryden building, home of the shops on Saginaw.

His booth helps drive business to his main location.

“Getting people to downtown flint to shop and spend time is always an issue. They’ll come down for festivals hanging out, have a great time but then they leave trying to get people to come down and shop and dine and stick around the neighborhood for a while. Is hard and this just made it another step harder,” Mcadow said.

According to its website, the shop in Saginaw is home to a collection of Flint-based pop-up shops that sell a variety of items like clothes, books, and handcrafted items.

Mcadow says he’s more fortunate because he’ll still a place to sell his items, unlike many of other vendors there.

“There’s a good percentage of them won’t be able to won’t have any kind of venue available to them. At least for some time if ever,” Mcadow said.

Mcadow is hopeful that he and his fellow vendors will continue to sell in downtown Flint.

“I hope that something else opens there or some other avenue happens to offer a more permanent setting like that,” Mcadow said.

After a request for comment, Sky Point Ventures said there’s nothing set in stone about the future of the Dryden building.

There are currently 40 vendors listed on their website will have to find a new place to sell their wares.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.