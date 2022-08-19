Thomas Twp Police asking for public’s help in golf course vandalism investigation

Thomas Twp. Mich. (WNEM) – Police in Thomas Township are asking for residents’ help after reporting vandalism at a golf course.

On Friday, Aug. 18, Thomas Township Public Safety made a Facebook post calling for residents living on Dice Road and N. Thomas Road along the Apple Mt. Golf Course to check their security cameras.

Thomas Township Police are seeking public help in gaining information and video surveillance of the golf course.

If you have any information or video of any suspicious people, please call 989-781-1300.

