Thomas Twp Police asking for public’s help in golf course vandalism investigation

Police in Thomas Township are asking for residents' help after reporting vandalism at a golf...
Police in Thomas Township are asking for residents' help after reporting vandalism at a golf course.(KEYC)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thomas Twp. Mich. (WNEM) – Police in Thomas Township are asking for residents’ help after reporting vandalism at a golf course.

On Friday, Aug. 18, Thomas Township Public Safety made a Facebook post calling for residents living on Dice Road and N. Thomas Road along the Apple Mt. Golf Course to check their security cameras.

Thomas Township Police are seeking public help in gaining information and video surveillance of the golf course.

If you have any information or video of any suspicious people, please call 989-781-1300.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More West Nile positive mosquitoes found
West Nile virus found in Saginaw Co. crow
Vern St. John and Jeremy Hubbard hold a sturgeon on Indian Lake.
Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers
park
DNR announces next round of state park infrastructure projects
A driver accused of speeding and evading authorities in Genesee County has been lodged in jail.
Police: Driver flees from officers after allegedly drag racing on I-475