Three mid-Michigan residents appointed to housing commission

GENESEE Co. (WNEM) – The state’s Manufactured Housing Commission added three mid-Michigan residents to its ranks.

The nine-person commission now includes three people from Genesee County. They include Martin Boisture, of Grand Blanc, who has worked in the mobile home industry for 25 years.

He said there are more pads, or properties prepared for mobile homes in Genesee than any other county in the state, offering a more affordable alternative to other housing options.

“Trying to go out and afford a three-bedroom home or an apartment in Genesee County is very expensive,” Boisture said.

Another person joining the commission is Genesee County Commissioner Domonique Clemons. Clemons said one thing he wants to focus on is his holding bad actors responsible.

“There are several of these communities, especially right here in Genesee County, that are failing to upkeep the premises and the parks. And we see these communities often become dilapidated and out of code,” Clemons said. “So, we wanna make sure that the owners are held responsible and that the tenants and the residents have protections and an outlet to seek help and to seek justice in that.”

Clemons said being appointed is personal for him because he lives in a manufactured home community.

The commission establishes manufactured housing policies and has the legal authority to approve local government ordinances regulating manufactured homes.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.