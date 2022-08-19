Tudor Dixon picks former state rep. as running mate

Pre-election interview with Tudor Dixon, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tudor Dixon, the GOP candidate for governor, announced Friday, former State Rep. Shane Hernandez will be her running mate.

“Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families,” Dixon said.

Hernandez served two terms before running for Congress. He is currently in the private sector.

“Shane and I will put front-and-center the issues families care about: rising costs created by the Democrats’ inflation, dangerous communities exacerbated by Gretchen Whitmer’s siding with the ‘spirit’ of defund the police, and a perpetually weak economy that Gretchen Whitmer is simply incapable of doing anything about,” Dixon said. “I am confident delegates will embrace Shane and united, we will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November.”

