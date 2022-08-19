West Nile virus found in Saginaw Co. crow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) announced they found West Nile virus in a dead crow during the week of Aug. 15 in Saginaw Township during regular mosquito-borne surveillance.

There was also detection of Jamestown Canyon virus and LaCrosse encephalitis in Saginaw County this year.

The threat of mosquito-borne virus’ in the county remains low, the SCMAC said. Despite that, the commission is asking residents to take precautions.

Here is a list of the best ways to protect yourself:

• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

• When outdoors wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants, and a long‐sleeved shirt.

• Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, or other EPA‐approved products according to label

instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

• Make sure doors and windows have tight‐fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or

other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

• Eliminate all sources of standing water around the yard that can support mosquito breeding,

including water in buckets, wading pools, old tires, and any other object holding water. Contact

SCMAC to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields, or similar locations that

may produce mosquitoes.

For more information go to the SCMAC website.

