West Nile virus found in Saginaw Co. crow

More West Nile positive mosquitoes found
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) announced they found West Nile virus in a dead crow during the week of Aug. 15 in Saginaw Township during regular mosquito-borne surveillance.

There was also detection of Jamestown Canyon virus and LaCrosse encephalitis in Saginaw County this year.

The threat of mosquito-borne virus’ in the county remains low, the SCMAC said. Despite that, the commission is asking residents to take precautions.

Here is a list of the best ways to protect yourself:

• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

• When outdoors wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants, and a long‐sleeved shirt.

• Apply  an  insect  repellent  that  contains  DEET,  or  other  EPA‐approved  products  according  to  label

instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

• Make sure doors and windows have tight‐fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or

other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

• Eliminate all sources of standing water around the yard that  can  support  mosquito  breeding,

including water in buckets, wading pools, old tires, and  any  other  object  holding  water.  Contact

SCMAC to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields, or similar locations that

may produce mosquitoes.

For more information go to the SCMAC website.

