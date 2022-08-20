GLWA: Remaining water advisories lifted, repairs on damaged line continues

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - The remaining boil water advisories set in place by the Great Lakes Water Authority following a water main break has been lifted.

Officials said if the water pressure drops in the regional system, another precautionary advisory may need to be re-issued. Only one business in Greenwood remains under the advisory.

The original advisory was issued on August 13 after a break was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes drinking water.

Even though the advisory has been lifted, Lapeer County Emergency Management said that it doesn’t mean the water system is back to normal operations. Repairs are still estimated to be completed by September 3rd. Lapeer County officials are encouraging residents to limit their use of water to essential uses only to preserve the current system, and to avoid causing any problems.

The GLWA said that those who have been under the boil water advisory should take the following steps before using their water now that it has been lifted:

1. Flush

a. Unscrew and remove the faucet aerator (screen)

b. Turn on each cold water faucet/tap slowly

c. Run cold water for five minutes

d. Clean and reinstall aerator

e. Flush automatic ice makers. Ice cubes made during the Boil Water Advisory should be emptied and the ice maker run through a 24-hour cycle. Make three batches of ice and discard them. The water line should be clear, and ice should be safe to consume with the fourth batch

2. Clear Hot Water Tanks/Heaters

a. Run hot water only at all faucets and flush until water runs cool or typically a minimum of:

i. 15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot water tank

ii. 30 minutes for a hot water tank greater than 40 gallons

3. Replace Filters

a. Water filters, such as ones used in refrigerators, faucets, pitchers and under the sink, are not designed to remove the specific bacteria potentially present during a Boil Water Advisory. If you ran water through your filter during the Boil Water Advisory, the filter should be replaced.

b. Remove and discard water filters

c. Replace with a new filter following flushing

The GLWA said that the existing pipe has been stabilized by concrete pads, and that crews will be removing the damaged section by crane on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the break.

