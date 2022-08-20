Women classic car enthusiasts growing, heading to Back to the Bricks

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of car lovers hit the bricks in Flint Friday for Cruise N’ Concert night and many of them are women.

“The world is changing a lot ‚” said Flint resident Linda Jackson. “Women can be involved and work on the cars themselves and know how to take care of things if there’s any issues.”

While female vintage car owners remain a distinct minority, a recent survey by Hagerty, the world’s largest insurer of collector cars and specialty vehicles, found that its number of female policy holders grew roughly 30 percent from 2010 to 2020.

One of those female classic car enthusiasts is Rebecca Robb of Okemos.

“There’s a simplicity sometimes to them where it’s really about the driving experience, especially cars becoming so automated now and unless,” said Robb.

Robb said the excitement over hot rods and vintage vehicles isn’t just for the guys.

“Sometimes it’s nice to be involved and feel connected to what you’re doing,” Robb said. “It’s just more engaging to have a car that’s fun and interesting and all.”

Back to the Bricks continues Saturday with its opening ceremony on Saginaw Street at 10 a.m. It will feature a salute to veterans and active-duty personnel.

