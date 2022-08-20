Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another.

Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m.

Investigators said that a 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound when a 2010 Dodge pickup disregarded a stop sign and the two vehicles collided. Deputies said both vehicles came to a stop in a cornfield at the intersection.

The driver of the Jeep, 58-year-old David Caister died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup, Avery Kuhl, a 20-year-old from Sebewaing was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash continues. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.