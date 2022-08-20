Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another.

Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m.

Investigators said that a 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound when a 2010 Dodge pickup disregarded a stop sign and the two vehicles collided. Deputies said both vehicles came to a stop in a cornfield at the intersection.

The driver of the Jeep, 58-year-old David Caister died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup, Avery Kuhl, a 20-year-old from Sebewaing was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash continues. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning.
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, August 20
Back to the Bricks rolling cruise night 2
Women classic car enthusiasts growing, heading to Back to the Bricks
A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
WATCH: Sheriff releases video in hopes of identifying possible sexual assault victim
WATCH: Sheriff releases video in hopes of identifying possible sexual assault victim