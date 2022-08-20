Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another.
Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m.
Investigators said that a 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound when a 2010 Dodge pickup disregarded a stop sign and the two vehicles collided. Deputies said both vehicles came to a stop in a cornfield at the intersection.
The driver of the Jeep, 58-year-old David Caister died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup, Avery Kuhl, a 20-year-old from Sebewaing was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The investigation into the crash continues. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
