Sheriff deputies seek help finding missing teen

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old Commerce Township teen who has been missing since Thursday.

Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park around 6:15 p.m. on August 18 to go for a walk. Investigators said Lewis was expected home two hours later but never returned.

Lewis’s mother said she is never late without asking for permission and would have kept her informed if she was going to be late. Laken’s father lives in Grand Haven and told detectives he had not had contact with his daughter in several weeks.

Laken is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 110 pounds with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue zip up jacket, shorts or multicolored pants and white Air Force One shoes.

The family has not had contact with her through social media.

Anyone with information on Laken’s location is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4950.

