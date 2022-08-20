Tracking shower and t-storm chances this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the return of showers and some thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday. A few storms for Saturday could be strong to even severe.

With that said, we’re not expecting an all day rain event either day this weekend. Higher humidity values will also be back in the forecast too.

Here’s the latest!

Weather Alerts

Small chances for thunderstorms to go severe this afternoon and evening will hold for many.

Be sure to get the latest information on your region if one does here! Alerts

Also check in with our Interactive Radar when needed!

Weekend Outlook

As our next system approaches this weekend from the west, we’ll see a swath of moisture move in to the Great Lakes. This will take dew points into the middle 60s, making it feel more humid than this week. Cloud coverage will continue to increase Saturday, but in the morning there will still be opportunities for sunshine.

The most recent development comes in during the afternoon, where much like we’ve seen this week, we could see showers and storms firing as early as the afternoon. A Marginal Risk (1/5) is now in play for the Tri-Cities, Flint, and Thumb this afternoon and evening for a few possible isolated strong to severe storms.

While the majority of any thunderstorms that develop today should stay below severe limits, heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail will all be on the table for this afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances may take a brief break Saturday night, but there still could be a few isolated showers overnight. We are expecting more occasional showers on Sunday, especially in the afternoon when paired with daytime heating. The chance for any thunderstorms is lower on Sunday, we’re mostly expecting just plain rain. A few rumbles of thunder will be low, but not zero.

Outside of the towns that get lucky and pick up localized higher totals Saturday, general rainfall through the end of the weekend should add up to 0.25″ to 0.50″. Monday’s scattered showers could add a few more hundredths to that. Localized higher totals could reach or even exceed 1″.

Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend, another day back in the 80s, while the clouds and cooler side of the system means highs will struggle to break 80 by Sunday staying in the 70s for most.

Saturday night should see mild lows in the 60s with Sunday night also falling back into the 60s.

Next Week

After the system that brought rain chances over the weekend moves east, still a few lingering showers Monday can’t completely be ruled out. An overall drying trend into the PM Monday will be more likely.

This will set the stage for a few nice days Tuesday & Wednesday with some more sunshine and temps back in the 80s!

Another system does look to approach by Thursday into late week bringing a few more shower chances back.

Check in with next week in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.