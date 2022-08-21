Back to the Bricks opening ceremony features Burton officer injured in the line of duty

A good time in downtown Flint for the Back to the Bricks opening ceremony and Buicks on the Bricks
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The opening ceremony of Back to the Bricks was held Saturday on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.

America’s classic car event of the season did not disappoint with a variety of hot rods and beautiful old school vehicles to admire.

During the opening ceremony there was a military flyover.

There was also extra appreciation for this year’s grand marshal, Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year.

Together with the Ally Challenge, Back to the Bricks featured a live concert. Count’s 77 delighted the crowd free of charge.

There was also a good turnout for “Buicks to the Bricks” at the birthplace of General Motors.

A collection of Buick beauties converged outside of Factory One and the Durant-Dort headquarters in the Carriage Town district.

