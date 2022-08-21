Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found...
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning.

An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road.

Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for a long period of time.

She has no collar or microchip.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 989-797-4580.

