Non-profit, Flint school team up to help young athletes ahead of school year

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Students in Flint are getting a foot up in fall sports, at a free football camp where all kids will be given free cleats.

The Legacy Center of Michigan is helping young athletes step into the school year with Cleats 4 Kids.

“It’s that feeling of giving back,” said Louis Adams, the center’s assistant national director. “Especially during these times so it’s important. I remember being a kid and getting my first pair of cleats, so I know that feeling.”

The football camp at New Standard Academy in Flint is open to students from 1st to 8th grade.

Organizers said that 200 pairs of cleats will be distributed after the camp is completed, in the hope it will help level the playing field for kids from all backgrounds.

“It brings good community spirit. Our high school players work at the camp as well, mingle with the youth, mentor them, show that we have good stuff going on here in Flint,” said Omar Dasqui, the school’s athletic director. “If the program wasn’t here, a lot of kids would go without cleats.”

Students and staff are ecstatic at the chance to find their footing ahead of another season.

“It’s our calling to give back to the kids. We really love and enjoy what we do, and the kids love it as well,” Dasqui said.

Organizers said they hope to hold another Kids 4 Cleats event next year.

