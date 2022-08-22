Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis

He still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door. (KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Truck driver Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his tractor trailer’s windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass, KMOV reported.

Campbell soon realized it was caused by a bullet that narrowly missed him.

“Six inches to the left, it would have been a headshot,” Campbell said.

The incident happened Thursday on I-270 in Hazelwood, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis.

Campbell waited until it was safe to pull over and called the police. It took a week for police to take a report.

Hazelwood Police Department says they are investigating the incident.

Campbell says he still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
Vehicles in Dallas experience flooded roadways on Monday morning.
RAW: Flooding seen on Dallas interstate
A decomposing body was found in the trunk of vehicle at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.
Decomposing body found in trunk of BMW in Las Vegas, police say
Crews are continuing to repair a 120-inch water transmission main after a precautionary boil...
Damaged pipe removed from main after boil water advisory lifted