Cold air funnels spotted in Mid-Michigan last Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Within a few thunderstorms back on Sunday, you may have looked up and thought you witnessed seeing a funnel cloud! Turns out you just may have, but the good news is these “cold air funnels” are usually harmless to the public.

These funnels usually develop beneath showers and/or thunderstorms when the air higher up in the atmosphere is very cold compared to several thousand feet below.

Due to the amount of daytime heating we experienced and excess moisture that was in play from a nearby system near the Michigan, Indiana & Ohio border, we developed enough instability to set off several showers and thunderstorms back on Sunday.

While this occurred, temperatures near and above the cloud tops remained much colder. Since cold air is more dense, it began to sink throughout the atmosphere and visually developed into what we know as a cold air funnel!

With little to no rotation observed within the thunderstorms back on Sunday, basic changes in wind direction with height would be the cause of any weak rotation observed. However, on rare occasions, these cold air funnels can touch down to the surface and produce wind damage near the strength of an EF-0 tornado. That usually carries winds near 85 mph.

These are a few photos of some visuals showing cold air funnels across the region back on Sunday from viewers.

From Cindy Letzkus in Kochville Township on Sunday PM 8-21-22.

Cold Air Funnel - Kochville Township - 8/21/22 (WNEM)

From Beverly Holiday Post in Port Austin on Sunday PM 8-21-22.

Cold Air Funnel - Port Austin - 8/21-22 (WNEM)

More information on cold air funnels can be found here! This information comes from the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.