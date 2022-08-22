Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest

FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman.

A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, claiming it happened during the Back to the Bricks event.

However, it did not happen over the weekend and it actually happened last month, according to police.

The video shows officers arresting a woman and trying to put her in the back of a patrol car, but police say she then began resisting arrest and they tazed her.

Police were called to the scene on a report saying the woman in question assaulted someone at a bar.

“After being told you’re placed under arrest, it’s not a suggestion, or an invitation to cooperate,” said Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth with the Flint Police Department. “An obligation at that point is to submit to that arrest and doing that by turning around and placing your hands behind your back and accepting the fact that handcuffs will be put on you.”

Booth said the officers did not commit any violations.

The woman was also combative after she was taken to jail, Booth said. The incident remains under investigation.

