Linden Community Schools asks for help after field vandalized

LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local middle school said a practice field is now unusable for its students after it was vandalized on Sunday.

Linden Community Schools said someone had driven across the Linden Middle School practice field, creating multiple ruts.

“Over the past few weeks community members, and school personnel, have spent many hours making enhancements to this space, in preparation for our students to use,” the district said in a Facebook post. “It is very sad to think that some would intentionally destroy opportunities for our students!”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Argentine Police Department.

