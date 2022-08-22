Linden Community Schools asks for help after field vandalized

A local middle school said a practice field is now unusable for its students after it was...
A local middle school said a practice field is now unusable for its students after it was vandalized on Sunday.(Linden Community Schools)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local middle school said a practice field is now unusable for its students after it was vandalized on Sunday.

Linden Community Schools said someone had driven across the Linden Middle School practice field, creating multiple ruts.

“Over the past few weeks community members, and school personnel, have spent many hours making enhancements to this space, in preparation for our students to use,” the district said in a Facebook post. “It is very sad to think that some would intentionally destroy opportunities for our students!”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Argentine Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Top stories
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Aug. 22
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
Crews are continuing to repair a 120-inch water transmission main after a precautionary boil...
Damaged pipe removed from main after boil water advisory lifted
Cold Air Funnel - Port Austin - 8/21-22
Cold air funnels spotted in Mid-Michigan last Sunday