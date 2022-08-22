Local school program helps students succeed, expands to Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Back-to-school season is in full swing! While students, parents, teachers, and school administrators return to the classroom, those who work in tutoring centers and before-and-after school programs are also headed back.

In 2020, when the pandemic raged on, TV5 introduced you to R1SE Education & Recreation in Freeland, a facility helping students from falling behind. After major success, the program is now expanding to Midland.

“We all came from a classroom,” Trevor Szafranski, Founder and CEO of R1SE, told us. “If we’re doing this to help the kids, then it’s a go,” he added.

Szafranski was giving last-minute tours to parents and setting up rooms during our visit, anticipating another batch of students to come to R1SE. This time, he’s added to his staff. Nick Horn, a former Bullock Creek School District educator for 20 years, is one of two new directors at R1SE in Midland.

“I have lots of different hands on deck,” Horn said. “When Trevor came to me to give me the opportunity, the goal R1SE has for students, it was a no-brainer to move on and challenge myself,” he continued.

He will challenge himself by challenging students to be the best they can be this school year and beyond.

“I can see R1SE making education fun and exciting for kids,” he said.

Both educators revealed trends they were seeing in students while the pandemic slowed.

“I think COVID really did a number,” Horn said.

That’s why these educators believe they’ll be able to “tag in” and help students, especially as school districts nationwide face teacher and staff shortages.

“And [we can] build upon what our local teachers are doing. It’s going to help our kids, our educators, our families,” Szafranski said.

“I think we want to see them grow as students, young people, grow confidence in themselves,” Horn added.

At R1SE, students get homework help, mentorship, plus the ability to use new, fun technology, games, activities, and athletics.

“Learn while they’re moving... artistic, creative, techy, athletes... we have spaces for them,” Szafranski said.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience,” Horn added.

Szafranski tells TV5 the R1SE locations have waiting lists right now. They get students from about 30 different schools in the area and over 300 students have signed up. The new Midland location is located at 800 Cambridge, Midland, MI, near Midland High.

Here’s more information on R1SE Education & Recreation:

https://www.r1seup.com/home

R1SEFreeland@gmail.com

989-799-1274 (Freeland)

989-294-4507 (Midland)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.