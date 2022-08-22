Pleasant evening, drier Tuesday ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a soggy weekend at times, we’ve seen things quiet down a bit as we started a new workweek, and in some cases, a new school week!

Showers have still passed through here and there, and will remain possible for a bit longer this evening, but should remain fairly isolated like they’ve been thus far today. The mugginess has improved for many as well, but it will take a bit longer for those to the east.

We should see that improvement continue into tonight, and we’re looking at a beautiful day ahead on Tuesday!

This Evening & Overnight

Any showers this evening are expected to primarily reside east of I-75, and should remain fairly isolated. This isn’t a chance to cancel your plans around and most areas will be just fine tonight.

Low temperatures will be very pleasant tonight! (WNEM)

Temperatures that are in the 70s and 80s this afternoon should fall into the 60s pretty quickly after sunset (around 8:28 PM), and any remaining shower chance should fade quickly after that as well. Overnight lows will settle in the 50s away from the lakeshore tonight.

Patchy fog is possible for the Tuesday morning commute and bus stops.

Tuesday

Skies will start the day with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, and we should have beautiful day ahead of us tomorrow. As the day goes along, some fair-weather cumulus clouds will develop. We are not expecting precipitation at this time, despite some hints from a few models, as the atmosphere looks too dry, but we’ll keep an eye on any lake-breeze shower possibilities through the afternoon.

High temperatures should be warmer on Tuesday. (WNEM)

High temperatures are expected to warm up into the lower and middle 80s on Tuesday, with a northwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour. That wind could switch from off the lake in the afternoon for those close to Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay.

Skies will clear into Tuesday night, with lows settling in the middle 50s to near 60.

