Police, school officials team up for Operation Safe Arrival

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police and school officials in Grand Blanc Township are planning for a busy week as the Ally Challenge starts Monday and back to school kicks off on Wednesday.

To help keep everybody safe with the increase in traffic, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department is bringing back Operation Safe Arrival.

The program focuses on two areas of concern; cars failing to stop for buses, and speeding in school zones.

Officials are asking drivers to be patient and allow for extra time, especially during the first week of classes.

Township police said traffic backups are expected on Grand Blanc Road, Perry Road, and E. Hill Road.

In school zones, police will target speeding vehicles.

On Aug. 23, there will be a marked patrol car in school zones with its emergency lights activated.

