Poseyville Riverfront Restoration project breaks ground

On Monday, Aug. 22, The city of Midland hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking to kick off construction for the new restoration project for its Poseyville riverfront.

The 19-acre space sits on the south side of the Tittabawassee River, just south of Poseyville road.

Project renderings show the completed space will include natural wetlands, accessible trails, and a footbridge across the river.

