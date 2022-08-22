Saginaw Spirit announces training camp details

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit announced Monday (Aug. 22) details for their training camp at Saginaw Bay Ice Arena in Saginaw, MI.

Spirit fans can catch their first glimpse of the 2022-23 team on Tuesday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. with the first Blue-White scrimmage game. The Blue and White teams will meet again Wednesday, August 31 at 12:30 p.m.

Admission to both games is free and open to the public. Saginaw Bay Ice Arena concessions will be open for both games, as well.

2022 Training Camp rosters are to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

The Spirit will play two exhibition games in the Great Lakes Bay Region starting Friday, Sept. 9 when they face the Soo Greyhounds at the Midland Civic Arena in Midland, Michigan. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saginaw will host the Flint Firebirds on Friday, Sept. 23 at The Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan. Puck drop on that night is also 7:05 p.m.

Full Preseason Schedule

Preseason general admission tickets are $10 and available in-person at the Saginaw Spirit Store at 6321 State Street in Saginaw Township, by phone (989) 497-7747, or day of game at Midland Civic Arena on Sept. 9 and at The Dow Event Center on Sept. 23.

Opening night for the 2022-23 regular season is Saturday, October 1 when the Spirit host the Guelph Storm at The Dow Event Center at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at saginawspirit.com.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.