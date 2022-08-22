Spotty showers chances hold for Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for a few lingering showers after a system delivered several showers and t-storms over the past weekend.

Temperatures stay close to average for most of the week. After a humid weekend, we also look to receive some relief there too.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Monday)

Another morning with some patchy fog will be likely. Be on the lookout when stepping out the door for the bus stop and/or morning commute. Temperatures for the bus stop starting this morning in the 60s.

After a slow moving system from over the weekend moves east, we still will be slightly influenced on the east side of the state with some wrap around moisture that could still bring in a few spotty showers. Better chances move farther east going into Monday for showers closer to the lakeshore and for the Thumb. Nonetheless, chances will be more isolated the farther west of the Tri-Cities you go.

Like over the weekend, a few rumbles of thunder along with a few localized heavy pockets of rain will be the main hazards to be aware of. Still very isolated. More dry hours can be expected for today with some more sunshine in the mix later this afternoon.

An overall drying trend later into the PM Monday will be more likely as drier air works in from the west. Highs Monday will have a good mix of the 70s near 80.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are looking better for later this evening and tonight. Lows should drop back into the 50s going into Tuesday morning.

Later This Week

Past any showers Monday, the stage will be set for a few nice days Tuesday & Wednesday with some more sunshine and temps back in the 80s!

Pop-up sprinkles Tuesday & Wednesday will land around 10%, but we should have more dry time during the day.

Another system does look to approach by Thursday into late week bringing a few more shower and t-storm chances back into the forecast along a passing frontal boundary.

Early look at the upcoming weekend trends drier with more 80s!

Check in with next week in your full 7-Day Forecast!

