SVSU to receive $261K grant to help underserved students

Saginaw Valley State University
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - New federal funding will help support low-income, first-generation or disabled students at Saginaw Valley State University.

The school was awarded a $261,888 grant to help give students better access to academic opportunities and complete their education.

“By expanding access to higher education, we can help more local students grow, learn and excel in today’s economy,” Congressman Dan Kildee said.

The school said the grant will help grow the portfolio of programs and services for students from rural communities.

“We will use these funds to expand our outreach into rural areas of Michigan and then support students’ graduation from SVSU through peer student success coaches and other resources,” SVSU President Donald J. Bachand said. “We provide career pathways to nearly 40 of the ‘Michigan Hot 50′ jobs, and we will further develop opportunities for these students that align with Michigan’s talent needs. We appreciate the support of Congressman Kildee on this initiative.”

