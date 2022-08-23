2 Huron Co. beaches closed due to E. Coli

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon two bathing beaches have been closed due to exceeding levels of E. Coli bacteria.

Officials said Bird Creek Bathing Beach and Veterans Park Bathing Beach are closed until further notice.

A sample collected in three to six feet of water cannot exceed 300 bacteria colonies in every 100 milliliters of water.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.