2 Huron Co. beaches closed due to E. Coli

Lake water waves generic
Lake water waves generic(WILX)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Health Department announced two bathing beaches have been closed Tuesday afternoon due to exceeding levels of E. Coli bacteria.

Officials said Bird Creek Bathing Beach and Veterans Park Bathing Beach are closed until further notice.

A sample collected in three to six feet of water cannot exceed 300 bacteria colonies in every 100 milliliters of water.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gregory Reynolds Jr
‘Simple dispute’ led to deadly shooting of Detroit Fire intern, police say
Bryan Sutton was charged with sexually abusing a 6-year-old boy inside a bathroom stall in the...
Man charged with sexually abusing 6-year-old boy in bathroom at former Rock N Roll McDonald’s
Blue Water Bridge
Smuggler, migrants arrested at Canadian border
More than 19K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan