Ally Challenge puts on clinic for disabled golfers

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The first round of the Ally Challenge is starting this week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the course hosted 20 golfers and five nationally renowned coaches to give them some pointers on their game as the ally challenge tees off this week at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc.

McLaren has teamed up with the National Amputee Golf Association and the U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance to host the clinic providing golf instruction for people of all abilities.

Ally Challenge (WNEM)

“We have individuals with cerebral palsy, stroke survivors, amputees and through technology and fantastic golf instruction we have the ability to show these individuals that anyone can play the game of golf, and everyone can play the game of golf,” said the director of golf operations at the U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance Jonathan Snyder.

The first round of the Ally Challenge officially begins on Friday. Stay with TV5 for continuing coverage of the competition.

