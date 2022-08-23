Attorney says Eugene Pratt’s acts against his client were 'atrocious'

GENESEE, Co. (WNEM) – Eugene Pratt has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal conduct after a possible victim came forward and now his attorney is sharing what he can about the case.

Former educator Eugene Pratt is still housed at Genesee county jail after being arrested last Tuesday after the man shared his account of being victimized by Pratt almost 10 years ago in 2013. At the time Pratt was employed by Beecher Community Schools in Flint.

A civil suit was filed against Pratt and the school district, the case was settled a year later but criminal charges were never brought forward.

An investigation against Pratt was opened in February 2022. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson reached out to the attorneys in three civil cases and one victim agreed to help with the investigation despite a non-disclosure clause in the settlement.

“I didn’t interpret the non-disclosure clause to prohibit discussions with criminal authorities, and I think non-disclosure clauses in these kinds of cases are extremely bad for society,” Civil Attorney, Glen Lenhoff said.

Lenhoff has also said that he’s not surprised by the criminal charge against Pratt, and he doesn’t recall being contacted by investigators in 2014 after the civil case was settled.

Lenhoff also says the facts of his client’s case are quote “atrocious” and that he’s not surprised by the dozens of potential victims who’ve already contacted Sheriff Swanson.

“I do find it striking and I feel that it shows how the bad the problem was with Pratt, this man had real problems, and he had these positions.”

Pratt held several positions at several school districts in mid-Michigan

Lenhoff says that he can’t disclose the details of his client’s case yet, but he hopes his client’s bravery to come forward will protect more people from Pratt.

Pratt is due back in court Thursday morning for a probable cause hearing.

