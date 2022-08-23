Authorities: Isle Royale National Park fire 100% contained

A fire in the upper peninsula that burned several acres and closed trails and camp sites is under investigation.(Carter Follett)
A fire in the upper peninsula that burned several acres and closed trails and camp sites is under investigation.(Carter Follett)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
ISLE ROYAL, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isle Royale Mount Franklin fire is now 100 percent contained, according to authorities.

Park officials say Minnesota wildland fire crews departed on Sunday, Aug. 21, and an incident commander from the Hiawatha National Forest continues to monitor the burn area.

All affected trails, campgrounds, and docks are now open, park officials said. However, some cross-country camping zones remain closed.

Officials say to take extra precautions as hazards may still exist. If hiking through the burn area, stay on the trail for your safety.

