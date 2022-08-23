Beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility looking for fur-ever homes

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty beagles that were rescued from a mass-breeding facility are looking for their forever homes.

The beagles were being bred for animal testing, the Humane Society of Midland County said.

Back in May, the United States Department of Justice sued the company that owns the facility, Envigo, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations.

Inspectors found dogs were being killed instead of receiving a veterinarian’s care for easily treatable ailments, some were injured from living in overcrowded cages, nursing beagles were denied food or given food containing maggots, mold, and feces, and at least 25 beagle puppies died from cold exposure.

Envigo agreed to a settlement last month to shut down the facility, but it did not admit any wrongdoing.

Roughly 4,000 dogs are being taken from the Envigo facility and dispersed to rescue organizations across the country.

The Humane Society of Midland County received 39 females and one male beagle.

Approved applicants will be given first priority, the humane society said.

Most dogs are between 7-months-old and 2-years-old.

The humane society is accepting donations to help care for the beagles. You can donate here.

