Drier & less humid Tuesday ahead

Meteorologist John Gross has your Tuesday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice looking few days ahead going into mid-week.

Some rain chances later in the week will present themselves. Past that chance, the weekend is shaping up to be nice too!

Temperatures will stay warm as we approach the last few days of August.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

Despite patchy fog throughout the Thumb and near Roscommon county this morning, many are starting the day with some sunshine! Temperatures warm through the 60s near 70 closer to lunchtime.

Highs later today will be a touch warmer in the low to mid 80s for many! Some 70s still possible closer to the immediate lakeshore. Winds lighter from the NW 5-10 mph. Dew points in the upper 50s will keep humidity values more comfortable this afternoon. Good day for some outdoor activities!

Still expecting partly to mostly sunny skies for most of the daytime. Small influence off Lake Michigan with NW winds could stir up an isolated sprinkle at worst. Anticipating plenty of dry time today.

Still dry and mostly clear going into the evening and overnight hours.

Lows tonight drop back into the upper 50s

Later This Week

Wednesday should start dry with some more sunshine. An approaching system from the west may bring in enough moisture from daytime heating to develop a few isolated showers later into the PM hours. Keeping in around a 20% for now. Highs will stay warm back in the mid 80s.

A weak cold front on Thursday with some more moisture and weak instability will stand the greater chance for some showers and even a few t-storms to develop Thursday; especially during the PM hours. Highs should land around 80.

Track any showers and/or t-storms with our Interactive Radar!

Decreasing clouds looking better with some more sun expected later Friday. Highs behind a weak cold front in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday and even most of Sunday are looking dry and warm at this point in the forecast!

More sunshine will be likely for Saturday! Highs back in the low 80s.

Another approaching system from the west will begin to increase clouds going later into Sunday. Most of the daytime hours still trend dry. Rain chance will increase later into the evening and especially overnight into next Monday. Highs still warm in the mid 80s.

Check out the 7 Day Forecast for your region here!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.