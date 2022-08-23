Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license during a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department.

“This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said. “We will continue to investigate and bring action against businesses that are not operating within the guidelines of the law.”

Flint police said many community complaints alleged Cheers Market, located at 2809 W. Court St., was selling alcohol to minors. Through several controlled buys with underaged individuals who bought alcohol from Cheers Market, the Flint Police Department’s investigation found these complaints were true, Flint police said.

The police department then petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the store’s liquor license.

“Businesses that sell alcohol to minors not only violate the law, but they damage the fabric of our community,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “It takes a village to raise a child, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to look out for the health and safety of our youth. Businesses that put profit before community welfare are not welcome here.”

The store can stay open and sell other items, but they can no longer sell any items with alcohol, police said.

