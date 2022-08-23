Food banks trying to help families as kids head back to school

GENESEE Co. Mich. (WNEM) -With inflation driving up prices at the grocery store, many parents have no choice but to rely on food banks as their children head back to school.

This is causing demand to be higher for food banks across the area.

“If kids are hungry, they’re not learning,” said William Karkas, Director of Programs and Culinary Services at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

The federal program offering free lunch to school districts nationwide has ended. The program was initiated in March 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now students who rely on school lunch will again have to pay for their meals.

“Students were able to go through the lines of their school lunch meal program, free of charge, there was no stigma there was none of that,” Farkas said. “So, a lot of that stuff could be coming back. That can provide not only a financial burden on the parents, but an emotional burden on the students.”

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan says they’re doing what they can to help.

“Not only are we providing direct food distributions to the communities, but we also partner with local agencies and for at-risk after-school programs, The Boys and Girls Club, the local Genesee Intermediate School District, we feed most of their head start students,” Farkas said.

The end of the free lunch program is not just a burden on families but schools too. School districts now have the pressure to come up with alternatives and explain to parents who may not be aware that the free lunch programs have ended.

“The schools are going to be impacted on their budgets as well,” Farkas said. “The free and reduced meal program when it was all free for everybody, they were able to get a higher claim with their reimbursement from the states, so this could hurt their federal meal program as well.”

Reduced and free lunches are still available for families that qualify. Parents can apply for the program through their school district.

