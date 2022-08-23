Former school board president charged with assault to resign

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former school board president accused of attacking a colleague will resign from her seat on the board as part of a plea deal.

Danielle Green, 52, appeared in Genesee County District Court on Monday, Aug. 22. Her attorney told Judge Herman Marable Green has agreed to a plea deal in which she must resign by the end of the week.

Green was removed as president of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education on March 23, the same day she was accused of an unprovoked attack on Treasurer Laura MacIntyre during a finance meeting.

“That individual grabbed my throat, slammed my head down on the table, punched me repeatedly in the head,” MacIntyre previously said of the attack.

Green was charged with assault and battery, and disorderly conduct. Both are misdemeanors.

Green will be on probation for nine months, during which time she may not have contact with the victim nor attend school board meetings effective immediately. If she completes the terms of probation, the charges will be dismissed.

