Genesee Health Plan highlights savings from Inflation Reduction Act

GENESEE Co. Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Health Plan highlighted how the Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of health insurance for Americans and drive down prescription drug prices.

During a press conference, the group highlighted how the bill gives Medicare recipients more power to negotiate, puts a cap on seniors’ out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 a year, and puts a cap on insulin prices at $35 per month while also preventing companies from raising prices.

A mother from Birch Run says this bill is life-changing for her and her daughter.

“The high costs of healthcare has really affected her and her little budget she lives on for her disability, and the number one thing of course is insulin,” said Cheryl Hadsall, a retiree who cares for a disabled daughter with diabetes. “This Inflation Reduction Act is really going to help her and it’s really gonna affect us right here in Michigan.”

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, will help more than 258,000 Michiganders save on monthly health insurance premiums.

