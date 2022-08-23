Genesee Health Plan highlights savings for Michiganders from Inflation Reduction Act

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Health Plan hosted a news conference to outline how the Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of health insurance for Americans and drive down prescription drug prices.

The group highlighted how the bill gives Medicare recipients more power to negotiate, puts a cap on seniors’ out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 a year and puts a cap on insulin prices at $35 per month while also preventing companies from raising prices.

A mother from Birch Run says this bill is life-changing for her and her daughter.

“The high costs of healthcare has really affected her and her little budget she lives on for her disability, and the number one thing, of course, is insulin,” said Cheryl Hadsall.

Hadsall is a retiree who cares for her disabled daughter with diabetes. She said it will have a big impact on families across the state, “This Inflation Reduction Act is really going to help her and it’s really gonna affect us right here in Michigan.”

Proponents say the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, will help more than 258,000 Michiganders save on monthly health insurance premiums.

