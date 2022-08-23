GHOST seizes meth, firearms from homes after investigation

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a large seizure of firearms, drugs, and money...
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a large seizure of firearms, drugs, and money from an investigation that started two months ago.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a large seizure of firearms, drugs, and money from an investigation that started two months ago.

The sheriff’s office worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the operation.

This week, Swanson said the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) raided four houses with help from other law enforcement agencies. Authorities seized multiple handguns, rifles, extended magazines, ammunition, money, and 3 pounds of methamphetamine in crystalized, crushed, and pill forms.

Swanson also highlighted how the money collected by drug trafficking organizations is laundered. Swanson showed several pairs of brand-new shoes, valued between $7,000 and $10,000, that were bought with the money from drug trafficking that would later be sold.

Multiple arrests were made in the investigation, according to Swanson.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forty beagles that were rescued from a mass-breeding facility are looking for their forever...
Beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility looking for fur-ever homes
WATCH LIVE: Detroit Police hold press conference on man accused of abusing child
An intersection in Lapeer County was closed for several hours following a crash that injured an...
Sheriff: Man injured in crash with semi
A fire in the upper peninsula that burned several acres and closed trails and camp sites is...
Authorities: Isle Royale National Park fire 100% contained