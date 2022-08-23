GHOST seizes meth, firearms from homes after investigation

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a large seizure of firearms, drugs, and money from an investigation that started two months ago.

The sheriff’s office worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the operation.

This week, Swanson said the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) raided four houses with help from other law enforcement agencies. Authorities seized multiple handguns, rifles, extended magazines, ammunition, money, and 3 pounds of methamphetamine in crystalized, crushed, and pill forms.

Swanson also highlighted how the money collected by drug trafficking organizations is laundered. Swanson showed several pairs of brand-new shoes, valued between $7,000 and $10,000, that were bought with the money from drug trafficking that would later be sold.

Multiple arrests were made in the investigation, according to Swanson.

