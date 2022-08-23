Grand Blanc Police launching, “Operation Safe Arrival”

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Grand Blanc Police are launching, “Operation Safe Arrival” as the school year is approaching.

“Everyone is so preoccupied with everything else when they’re driving that they don’t they don’t see it. And that’s again, that’s why we want to bring this to the forefront,” Sergeant at City of Grand Blanc Police Department, Bryan Byarski said.

We have all seen them, vehicles driving past a stopped school bus, even though the vehicle has flashing lights and stop signs out, Byarski said.

A child seconds away from being hit by a vehicle and sometimes getting hit.

That is why the city of Grand Blanc Police is launching “Operation safe arrival.”

“We have our patrols out in the school zones looking for speeding in the school zones, and also looking for those flashing lights in the bus, you know and make sure people are stopping,” Byarski

While officers are constantly patrol school zones and watching to make sure drivers are stopping for buses throughout the school year.

Their presence will be heavier during the first couple of weeks of school.

During the summer drivers to get used to not seeing school buses, so they will tend to drive pass them, Byarski said.

“They’re not used to seeing the lights and what to do when you get there. You know sometimes we’re in a hurry, it’s morning everyone’s trying to get to work. We just we really want people to be mindful of those red flashing lights,” Byarski said.

Passing a school bus that is stopped with its lights flashing is a violation of state law that could end up costing a lot more than a $200 fine and points on your license.

“The last thing you want to see is you know two families lives ruined because they hit a kid,” Byarski said.

Michigan law also allows districts to equip buses with stop-arm cameras to catch violators in the act in the event that police are not around.

