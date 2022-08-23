Federal grant funds pre-release job training for incarcerated Michigan veterans

Lansing, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of Labor is awarding the state $2.4 million in federal grant money to support the new Michigan Incarcerated Veterans’ In-Reach Program (MIVIP).

The MIVIP will provide pre-release education, employment assistance, and career guidance to incarcerated veterans at seven prisons in Michigan which include Carson City, Cooper Street in Jackson, G. Robert Cotton in Jackson, Women’s Huron Valley in Pittsfield Township, Parnall Jackson, Saginaw, and St. Louis.

“The Michigan Incarcerated Veterans’ In-Reach Program builds on our ongoing efforts to support our veterans with opportunities to succeed,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The MIVIP program offers incarcerated veterans with job training so they can reenter society with a stable career, and it helps small businesses across Michigan meet their talent needs. This program will build on our economic momentum and aligns with the recent investments in the bipartisan budget I signed to improve staffing and enhance facilities in the Michigan Department of Corrections.”

MIVIP has been designed to complement the established programs of each correctional facility which include basic adult education, GED certificate, violence prevention, substance abuse, and counseling to address underlying mental health issues. The program builds on those services to provide intensive employment-readiness training and hopes it will reduce recidivism.

MIVIP will be led by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic (LEO) Opportunity Veterans’ Employment Services team in partnership with the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan Works! network.

“One of the primary goals of the Michigan Incarcerated Veterans’ In-Reach Program is to help incarcerated veterans understand how their military experiences can bring value to the civilian workplace,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “While serving in the military, many of these veterans acquired certifications or licenses, as well as marketable skills such as teamwork, problem solving, adaptability and effective communication – skills and qualities employers find desirable. Through MIVIP, veterans will learn how to leverage their military experience to help them successfully transition into civilian life.”

For more information about LEO’s Veterans’ Employment Services, visit: https://www.michigan.gov/leo/bureaus-agencies/wd/panel-veterans

