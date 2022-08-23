Federal grant funds pre-release job training for incarcerated Michigan veterans

The Michigan Department of Corrections will once again allow in person visits starting March 26.
The Michigan Department of Corrections will once again allow in person visits starting March 26.(WILX)
By Hayden Elliott
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lansing, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of Labor is awarding the state $2.4 million in federal grant money to support the new Michigan Incarcerated Veterans’ In-Reach Program (MIVIP).

The MIVIP will provide pre-release education, employment assistance, and career guidance to incarcerated veterans at seven prisons in Michigan which include Carson City, Cooper Street in Jackson, G. Robert Cotton in Jackson, Women’s Huron Valley in Pittsfield Township, Parnall Jackson, Saginaw, and St. Louis.

“The Michigan Incarcerated Veterans’ In-Reach Program builds on our ongoing efforts to support our veterans with opportunities to succeed,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The MIVIP program offers incarcerated veterans with job training so they can reenter society with a stable career, and it helps small businesses across Michigan meet their talent needs. This program will build on our economic momentum and aligns with the recent investments in the bipartisan budget I signed to improve staffing and enhance facilities in the Michigan Department of Corrections.”

MIVIP has been designed to complement the established programs of each correctional facility which include basic adult education, GED certificate, violence prevention, substance abuse, and counseling to address underlying mental health issues. The program builds on those services to provide intensive employment-readiness training and hopes it will reduce recidivism.

MIVIP will be led by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic (LEO) Opportunity Veterans’ Employment Services team in partnership with the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan Works! network.

“One of the primary goals of the Michigan Incarcerated Veterans’ In-Reach Program is to help incarcerated veterans understand how their military experiences can bring value to the civilian workplace,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “While serving in the military, many of these veterans acquired certifications or licenses, as well as marketable skills such as teamwork, problem solving, adaptability and effective communication – skills and qualities employers find desirable. Through MIVIP, veterans will learn how to leverage their military experience to help them successfully transition into civilian life.”

For more information about LEO’s Veterans’ Employment Services, visit: https://www.michigan.gov/leo/bureaus-agencies/wd/panel-veterans

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forty beagles that were rescued from a mass-breeding facility are looking for their forever...
Beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility looking for fur-ever homes
WATCH LIVE: Detroit Police hold press conference on man accused of abusing child
An intersection in Lapeer County was closed for several hours following a crash that injured an...
Sheriff: Man injured in crash with semi
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a large seizure of firearms, drugs, and money...
GHOST seizes meth, firearms from homes after investigation
A fire in the upper peninsula that burned several acres and closed trails and camp sites is...
Authorities: Isle Royale National Park fire 100% contained