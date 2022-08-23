More sun on Wednesday, chance of afternoon showers, better chance Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, and for the first time in the last couple of days, we’ve been able to largely put our threat for showers to rest.

We will still need more days of rain to completely solve our drought issue, and just for our agriculture needs in general, but it’s been a nice change of pace after the weekend. Temperatures have been pleasant for late August as well, and it appears our nice stretch will roll on into the middle of the workweek.

We’ll have a few chances for showers returning to the forecast over the next few days as well.

This Evening & Overnight

A few showers have attempted to develop this afternoon in northern lower Michigan, but they haven’t had much success up to this point. Our air mass is very dry, and it appears it’s been dry enough to hold the rain drops off. We’ll keep an eye on things the rest of the evening, but even in the off chance something were to develop, it shouldn’t be much to worry about.

Any clouds that have developed with the heating of the day should diminish after sunset, with mostly clear skies expected again overnight. With light winds, generally becoming northwest, and cooling temperatures, a bit of fog isn’t impossible again tomorrow morning. However, it should be pretty spotty.

Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s again tonight. (WNEM)

Lows will settle in the 50s and low 60s tonight.

Wednesday

Another day in the 80s can be expected Wednesday. (WNEM)

Another partly to mostly sunny day is expected on Wednesday, and temperatures should warm up nicely again during the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s once again, joined by a west northwesterly wind flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Winds will turn more of an easterly direction along the lakeshore with lake breeze development later in the day.

Some spotty afternoon showers are possible Wednesday around Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

That lake breeze could trigger some afternoon showers and thunderstorms along with a weak disturbance moving overhead in the afternoon. The air mass will still be very dry, so to what degree the showers have success is a bit uncertain, but keep an eye on things in the afternoon and early evening.

The best chances will be north of the Tri-Cities, however, that doesn’t mean areas farther south are completely off the hook. No severe weather is expected.

Partly cloudy skies and largely dry conditions should take over late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday

Showers are expected on Thursday, but the morning looks dry for now. (WNEM)

A cold front dropping in from the north and west on Thursday should bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. As it stands now, the morning hours look to be the drier part of your Thursday, with the better chances coming during the afternoon and evening.

An incoming cold front should bring a better chance for showers and storms on Thursday. (WNEM)

Ahead of that front, we’ll build our cloud cover and trend mostly cloudy. We should still manage to see highs in the middle 70s to around 80.

Showers could linger into the first part of Thursday night, but we should see things gradually dry out into Friday morning and skies will clear into the day.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.