Pooches at the Pool canceled amid dog illness concerns

Dog paw
Dog paw(Stock photo)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Parks and Recreation has canceled this year’s Pooches at the Pool event due to rising dog illness concerns.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is investigating a canine parvovirus-like illness in Michigan dogs. Dozens of dogs have died from the unknown virus in recent weeks.

Pooches at the Pool was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10.

“While a ‘ruff’ decision to make, the City of Midland is committed to keeping its furry, four-legged residents as safe as possible,” the city said in a press release.

All dogs and humans who have registered for the event have the option to keep the payment on file for next year or to receive a refund. The 2023 event is currently scheduled for Sept. 9.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 989-837-6930 or by email at recreation@midland-mi.org.

