Sheriff: Man injured in crash with semi

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - An intersection in Lapeer County was closed for several hours following a crash that injured an Otter Lake man.

Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of North Lapeer and Barnes Lake Road on Monday at 7:16 p.m.

A 2008 Dodge Dakota driven by a 53-year-old man was traveling west. Investigators said the driver disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection in the path of a 2015 Freightliner. The semi had a 53-foot enclosed trailer full of cargo.

The sheriff’s office said the crash caused the pickup truck to flip.

The semi was leaking fuel and a DTE electrical pole was compromised during the collision.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Investigators said that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not a factor in the crash.

