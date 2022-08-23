‘Simple dispute’ led to deadly shooting of Detroit Fire intern, police say

DETROIT (WNEM) - Detectives have finished the investigation of a shooting that left a Detroit Fire Department intern dead.

Detroit Police Chief James White described the 22-year-old woman as a rising star who wanted to be a doctor.

Authorities described the suspect, 46-year-old Gregory Reynolds, as an acquaintance with the victim. The victim was shot and killed, as White described it, after a simple dispute.

On Friday, Aug. 12, the victim’s brother found her dead in a vehicle in the 19300 block of Stahelin Ave. Investigators were able to identify the suspect, and on Sunday, the suspect was taken into custody.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office issued charges against Reynolds including first-degree murder, felon in possession, two counts of felony firearm, and habitual offender-fourth offense.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.